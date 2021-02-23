Sylo Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $221,125.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

