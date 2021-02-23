Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.69

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.69 and traded as low as $123.71. Symrise shares last traded at $123.71, with a volume of 809 shares.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

