Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $169.37

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.36). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.19), with a volume of 1,685,792 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.19. The stock has a market cap of £306.55 million and a P/E ratio of -32.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Synairgen Company Profile (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.