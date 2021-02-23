Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Down 8%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 511,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,637,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

