Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Down 8%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price dropped 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 511,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,637,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
SYBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.
Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
