Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Joseph W. Logan Sells 23,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $253.21. 1,566,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,821. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

