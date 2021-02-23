T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

TMUS stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

