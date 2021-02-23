T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80,776 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $138,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

