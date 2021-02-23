T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Trading Down 2%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 10,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned approximately 1.19% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

