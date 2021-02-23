T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) CFO Sells $10,710.00 in Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) CFO John M. Sprague sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $10,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 268,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,414,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $328.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.79.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.