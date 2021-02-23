Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Stock Price Down 22.9%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares traded down 22.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.47. 4,985,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 4,054,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

