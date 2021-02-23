Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Tap has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $39,841.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00728024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00032250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00037579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

