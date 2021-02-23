Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $188.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

