Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 69,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 178,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Tarku Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the discovery and exploration of precious, base, and strategic metal projects. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 104 claims with an area of 5,494.56 hectares; Admiral project comprising 30 claims with an area of 1,667 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 89 claims with an area of 4,870.49 hectares located in Quebec.

