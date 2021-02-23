Taseko Mines (TGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 90,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $527.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

TGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.73.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

