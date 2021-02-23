TD Securities Boosts NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to $7.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 123,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,715. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
