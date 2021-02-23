TD Securities Boosts NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to $7.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 123,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,715. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.