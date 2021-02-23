TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Steven T. Merkt Sells 142,545 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85.

NYSE TEL traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of -180.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $132.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after buying an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

