Tecnoglass (TGLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

