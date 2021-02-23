TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $15,845.04 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38.

On Thursday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,986.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $10,590.44.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $97,327.80.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 2,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in TELA Bio by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 281,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

