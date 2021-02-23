TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 763 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 763 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,590.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38.
- On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.04.
- On Thursday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00.
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,986.56.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80.
TELA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 58.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
