TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 763 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 763 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,590.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38.

On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.04.

On Thursday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,986.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80.

TELA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 58.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

