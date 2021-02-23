TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 13,950 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,326.38.
- On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $15,845.04.
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $21,986.56.
- On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $10,590.44.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $97,327.80.
Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,083. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
