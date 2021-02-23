TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 13,950 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,326.38.

On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $15,845.04.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $21,986.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $10,590.44.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $97,327.80.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,083. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

