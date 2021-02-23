TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 1,544 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $21,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,326.38.

On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $15,845.04.

On Thursday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $10,590.44.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $97,327.80.

NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 281,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

