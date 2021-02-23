TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 7,002 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38.

On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $15,845.04.

On Thursday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $21,986.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $10,590.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TELA Bio by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

