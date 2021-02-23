Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.