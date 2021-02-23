Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

