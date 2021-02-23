Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Teleflex worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $386.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.84. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

