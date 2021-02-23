Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Teleflex worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $386.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.84. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.