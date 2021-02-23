Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY remained flat at $$16.56 during trading on Tuesday. 42,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,317. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

