Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TLSNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 179,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.