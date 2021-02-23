Tellor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96.18 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $29.58 or 0.00063573 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $50.39 million and $96.18 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $313.54 or 0.00673765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00029493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00037444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00035723 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

