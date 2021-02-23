Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $33.84 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Tellor has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $57.65 million and $90.48 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.84 or 0.00067195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

