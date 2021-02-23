TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.21

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 22945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

