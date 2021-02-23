TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $4.95 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00467809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00070475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00490254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072984 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,661,929 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

