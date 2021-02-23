Temenos’ (TMSNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMSNY. Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Temenos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Temenos stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.55. Temenos has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

