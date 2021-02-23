Temenos’ (TMSNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMSNY. Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Temenos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Temenos stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.55. Temenos has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $172.46.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

