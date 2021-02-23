Temenos’ (TMSNY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.86. 6,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.55. Temenos has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.