Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Trading Down 0.2%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.56. 253,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 618,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0141 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,330.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 4,499,254 shares of company stock worth $24,842,538 in the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $120,000.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

