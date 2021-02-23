Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 90734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.10 million and a PE ratio of -12.21.

About Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

