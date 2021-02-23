Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $340,894.29 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,235. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tenable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.