Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Stock Price Down 24.8%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) traded down 24.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.54. 4,136,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,297,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tengasco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.04% of Tengasco worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

