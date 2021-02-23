Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Trading Down 5.1%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $42.87. Approximately 2,273,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,292,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Get Teradata alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,771 shares of company stock worth $2,758,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $350,000.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.