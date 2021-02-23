Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

