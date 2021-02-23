TerraCredit Price Up 52.6% This Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $279,141.25 and $14,415.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 166.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

