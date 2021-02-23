TerraCredit Trading 52.6% Higher Over Last Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $279,141.25 and approximately $14,415.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 166.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

