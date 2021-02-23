TerraUSD (UST) Price Down 0% This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $589.34 million and approximately $90.62 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006789 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006666 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 589,203,384 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.