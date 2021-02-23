Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.87

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.87 and traded as high as $25.04. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 26,922 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $236.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

