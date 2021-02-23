Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $164,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $29.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $685.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738,014. The company has a market capitalization of $657.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,257.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $827.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.