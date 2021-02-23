Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $697.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738,014. The stock has a market cap of $669.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,257.91, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $827.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

