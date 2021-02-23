Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $34.78 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $34.78 billion and $202.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.47 or 0.00481453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00070855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00082151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00534442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00178974 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 35,708,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,761,096,222 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

