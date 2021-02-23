Tether Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.57 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Tether has a total market cap of $34.75 billion and approximately $203.57 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.00443117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00078318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00535956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073021 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00190788 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 35,708,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,761,096,222 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

