Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.59

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and traded as high as $17.29. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 329,511 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 345,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 133.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 4,114.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,938 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

