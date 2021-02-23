Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Globe Life by 205.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215,623 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Globe Life by 9.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold 20,555 shares of company stock worth $1,955,104 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $108.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

